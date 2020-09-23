× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley J. Kurtz

(1931-2020)

Denver - After a long and full life, Shirley Jean Kurtz born November 7, 1931, passed away in the early hours of September 21, 2020. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul Kurtz, her mother, Agnes McLean, and brother Raymond McLean. Shirley is survived by her four children: Dennis (Tricia) Kurtz, Larry (Joyce) Kurtz, Paula (Jon) Buenneke, and Andrea (Daniel) Lorden, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by one sibling, Pete (Maria) Johnson of Hiawatha, Iowa and a sister-in-law, Sandy McClean.

Shirley will be missed for her love of family and her quirky sense of humor that guided her throughout her life. She was a proud member of the Denver Thimble Bee for many years, an avid student and player of bridge, a devoted sports fan, and she possessed an ardent interest in reading and discussing politics. Her love of good, clean fun was evident in the many nights spent playing cards with family and friends at their kitchen table. During their empty nest years, she and Paul enjoyed trekking the region to try their luck at numerous casinos.