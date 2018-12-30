(1934-2018)
TRAER — Shirley Jean Crawford, 84, of Traer, died Monday, Dec. 24, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.
She was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Vinton, daughter of John Dorwin and Marie Rosina (Schultz) Franklin. She married Robert John “Bob” Crawford on Feb. 28, 1954, at Belle Plaine Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Shirley graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1952. She trained as a telephone operator in Cedar Rapids, then worked for the Central Iowa Telephone Co. until her marriage. She and her husband lived on a farm southwest of Traer. Shirley worked at the grain elevators in Buckingham and Traer, was secretary of the North Tama School Board; and sold Weekenders clothing. She served as president of the Traer Chamber of Commerce and helped design the “Wind Up in Traer” welcome signs.
Survived by: her children, James Crawford of Cedar Rapids, Linda (Bob) Krause of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Penny (Steve) Hubbard of Traer; her siblings, Tom (Pam) Franklin, David (Rita) Franklin, Virginia Engel-Abbott and Rich Franklin; sisters-in-law, Donna (Donald) Wolfgram, Barbara Franklin and Mardelle Tinkey; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 17 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brothers: Charles, Donald, Robert and James; a son-in-law, Dave Benter; brothers-in-law, Don Crawford and Ron Abbott; and sister-in-law, Verna Crawford.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at United Presbyterian Church, Traer, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 30, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley loved shopping for clothing and was always immaculately dressed. She enjoyed dancing, golfing and playing cards, particularly bridge, pepper and golf. Shirley traveled across the country from coast to coast and North to South. She faithfully sent cards to all of her nieces and nephews on their birthdays.
