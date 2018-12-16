Try 1 month for 99¢
Shirley J. Bradford

(1949-2018)

DIKE — Shirley J. Bradford, 69, of Dike, died Thursday, Dec. 13, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born July 11, 1949, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Elso and Lois (Smith) Doddema. Shirley was a 1967 graduate of Dike High School and worked at John Deere for 30-plus years as a supply management specialist.

Survived by: a daughter, Michelle (Kurt) Walters of Dike; a grandson, Cole Hoing of Dike; stepgrandchildren, Kreg, Kasey, Stephen and Stacia Walters; several nieces and nephews and stepgrandchildren; three sisters, Hazel Griffiths of Brooklyn, Carol Crouse of Des Moines and Patty (Bob) Biersner of Dike, and an adopted sister No. 5, Diane (Jerry) Headington of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a stepgrandson, Kris Walters.

Celebration of Life: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Dike Community Center, with a service at 5 p.m. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may directed to the family.

