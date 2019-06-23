(1935-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Shirley I. Juhl, 84, of La Porte City, died Friday, June 21, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 8, 1935, in La Porte City, daughter of Dale and Alice Myrtle Yarrow Hild. She married Eugene A. Juhl on Sept. 24, 1953, in Cedar Falls. They were later divorced and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2010.
Shirley was a lifelong homemaker. She worked as a cook at the La Porte City Schools and the La Porte City Nursing Home and was a bus driver for the school district for nearly 20 years. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and was a charter and 50 plus year member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Survivors include: five sons, Tony Juhl of Cedar Falls, Tom (Glenda) Juhl of La Porte City, Roy Juhl of Waterloo, Gary (Patricia) Juhl of La Porte City and Tim Juhl of Waterloo; a daughter, Helen (Steve) Adair of Reinbeck; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; two brothers, David Hild and Harold (Lynette) Hild, both of Waterloo; and a sister, Carol (Robert) Usher of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-grandson, Jamal Reed; and a sister, Kathryn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City, with burial in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at La Porte City Funeral Home in La Porte City and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Shirley loved caring for her family. She loved being with the youth of the community, especially driving the wrestling team to matches. She had an open door policy and welcomed young people into her home. Due to her generous care and concern for others she was known by many as “Ma Juhl.”
