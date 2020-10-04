Shirley I. Ihde Morse

Shirley was born on July 12,1931 at the home of her parents Marvin W. and Grace L (Shipp) Ihde in Bremer County, Iowa. Shirley helped her parents on the farm, enjoyed her many siblings as the eldest of 10, and attended Smith Grove Country School . She went on to graduate from Waverly High School after which she attended Northwestern in St. Paul and began working for Northwestern Bell. On July 5,1952 Shirley was united in marriage with Darrell J. Morse at the Horton Baptist Church in Horton, Iowa. Soon after, the couple returned to Iowa to farm near the Morse home farm and settled in to raise their family. In 1971, the family moved to South Carolina where Shirley began working for Bell South where she eventually retired from.