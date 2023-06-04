May 17, 1932-May 29, 2023

WATERLOO-Shirley G. Hileman, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living.

She was born on May 17, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Frederick G. and Leah M. Eickelberg Hileman. Shirley graduated from West High School in 1950. She received a 3-year certificate from Moody Bible Institute in 1954 and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1958 with a BA degree in Elementary Education.

Shirley taught at Emerson and Longfellow Schools for 16 years. In 1975, she began teaching elementary education at Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy until retiring in 1994. Following retirement, she was a Senior Companion at Friendship Village for many years.

She first became a member of Walnut St. Baptist and then Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was active in the church musical ministries and children’s ministries – Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Church and “Kids Morning Out,” she was a deaconess and member of the Christian Education Board. Her many former first-grade students were very important to her.

She was an active member of the Community Concert Series and Friendship Village Auxiliary. She enjoyed participating in chorus, special musical groups and sing-a-longs at Friendship Village.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Fred (Debbie) Hileman of Pensacola, FL; sister, Gerry Briden‚ Winston-Salem, NC; two nephews; two nieces; 10 great-nieces and -nephews; and four great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, David Briden; and long-time friend, Marian Frey.

Funeral Services: 10am Monday, June 5, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, or Friendship Village Foundation Fund, Community Foundation. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com