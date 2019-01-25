Shirley Fuerstenberg

Try 1 month for 99¢
(1931-2019)

WAVERLY — Shirley A. Fuerstenberg, 87, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born April 3, 1931, in New Hampton, daughter of Archie and Helen (Hassman) Schilling. On June 24, 1953, she married Romane Fuerstenberg at Trinity United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death.

Shirley graduated from New Hampton High School. She worked for Trinity United Methodist Church as a custodian, at Waverly-Shell Rock West Cedar Elementary as a custodian, as head cook at Mitchell Manor in Waverly, preparing food for Meals on Wheels, and at Bremer County voting polls.

Shirley was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Monday Night Coffee Club.

Survived by: two sons, Bruce Fuerstenberg of Marietta, Ga., and Jeff (Kathy) Fuerstenberg of Waverly; a daughter, Lisa (Tom) Lampe of Indianola; six grandchildren, Blair (Brenden) McBeth, Randy (Britney) Fuerstenberg, Kyle (Sasha) Fuerstenberg, Jessica (Tom) Lampe, Stephanie Lampe and Jonathan Lampe; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Fuerstenberg, Margaret Fuerstenberg and William Fuerstenberg; a sister, Marilyn Meissen of Ankeny; and two brothers, Richard (Joyce) Schilling of New Hampton and Roger (Karen) Schilling of Cummings, Ga.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Tripp; and a brother-in-law, Don Meissen.

Celebration of Life: will be held at a future date. Shirley has been cremated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family and can be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, attn Fuerstenberger Family, P.O. Box 215, Waverly 50677.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187.

Shirley loved opening her house to visitors attending the Waverly Horse Sale. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, where she has a few recipes published, and attending her grandchildren’s events.

