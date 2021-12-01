July 30, 1926-November 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley E. Lee, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born July 30, 1926, in Spring Valley, MN, the daughter of Elwin R. and Marie E. King Drinkall She married Marvin W. Lee February 21, 1943 in Wykoff, MN. He died April of 1994. She was a homemaker her adult life.

Survived by: daughter, Juanita (James) Monteith of Cedar Falls; four sons, David (Brenda) Lee of Cedar Falls, Elwin “Lucky” (Stacy) Lee of Hudson, James Lee of King George, VA, and Charles (Diana) Lee of Brandon; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by brothers, George, Harold, and Lyle Drinkall and sisters, Mildred Baier, Irene Franke, and Dawn Drinkall in infancy.

Memorial Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Chapel in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday. Memorial donations may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com