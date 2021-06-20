June 17, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Shirley Darlene Bergman, 94, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Randy) Wischmeier of Burlington, Iowa; a son, Gary Bergman of Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Megan (Ethan) Shaner, Victoria (Joseph) Greenwood, Tyler Bergman, Brooke Green, Amy Bergman, David Eckhoff; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Etjen of Parkersburg, James Etjen of Tacoma, Washington and Craig (Bonnie) Etjen of Parkersburg; one sister, Connie (Scott) Simon of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to family to be designated later.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

