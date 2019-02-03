Shirley Crooks

(1939-2019)
IONIA — Shirley Marie Crooks, 79, of Ionia, died Friday, Feb. 1, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
She was born June 23, 1939, at home near Stapleton, daughter of Harold and Corrine (Deetz) Hirsch. She married Carl Crooks on April 22, 1960, at Stapleton Lutheran Church.
Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Plainfield High School. After high school, she worked at Lutheran Mutual Insurance for a brief time. She and Carl moved many times while he was with the U.S. Army. In 1973, they took over the Crooks Family Farm and farmed together for more than 40 years, before retiring in 2013. She worked part-time for Stanton Electric until 2012.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Richard (Sherry) Crooks and Mike (Karen) Crooks, both of Ionia; two daughters, Shelley (Stephen) Stalder of New Hampton and Debra (John) Mihm of Lawler; 11 grandchildren, Carlie (Dominic) Samec of New Hampton, Ryan Crooks of Ionia, Kayla Crooks of Ionia, Jeremy (Megan) Schaufenbuel of New Hampton, Jamie (Ryan) Steege of Fredericksburg, Kevin Stalder of Ottumwa, Connor (Brandi Miller) of Boyd, Callie (Isaac Hover) Mihm of Cresco, Rebecca (Colton) Merrick of Elma, Megan (Trevor Fecht) Crooks of Allison and Jessie Rose (Cole Denner) Crooks of Ionia; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Braylee, Braiden and Bristol Schaufenbuel, Erin and Ella Steege; three brothers, Terry Hirsch of Fredericksburg, Kevin Hirsch of Waucoma and Myron (Deb) Hirsch of Mabel, Minn.; three sisters, Ellanor (Russell) Phillips of Frederika, Marlys (Jeff) Sowers of Milo and Renae (Jim) Farrell of Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, with burial in New Hampton City Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 3, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, and for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Shirley was generous, loving and a kind soul. She loved genealogy and learning about her family’s history. She indulged in quilting, playing cards, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, canning, collecting rocks, making ice cream with Mike and visiting cemeteries. Shirley loved animals, especially her dogs and her horse Silver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.