Shirley Corwin

(1934-2019)

CEDAR FALLS —- Shirley Ann (Davis) Corwin, 84, died Thursday, July 11, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Lewis and Myra (Giesey) Davis. Shirley was married to William Corwin on April 20, 1950, in Cedar Falls. He died Sept. 13, 1991.

Shirley was a devoted mother and homemaker.

Survivors: her sons, Douglas (Anita “Nan”) Corwin of Waterloo, Bill (Gail) Corwin of Cedar Falls, and Greg (Brenda) Corwin of Colfax; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant brother; her husband, William; and a daughter, Marsha J. Corwin.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens of Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Shirley enjoyed reading, particularly mysteries; listening to country music and doing all types of puzzles. She crocheted, knitted and loved gardening. Shirley liked rummage sales and bargaining for the best prices possible. She lived in the home she and William bought together until very recently when her health deteriorated.

