Shirley Clement

(1935-2019)

WATERLOO — Shirley Anne Clement, 84, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, July 29.

She was born April 25, 1935, in Lamont, daughter of George and Gertrude (Schimke) Wessels. On April 27, 1954, she married Del Clement. He preceded her in death.

Shirley graduated from Lamont High School. She worked various jobs such as Rath Packing Co., Clement Trucking, Hawkeye Metro Center and Maple Lanes Bowling Center for more than 20 years.

Survived by: her sons, Scott (Brenda) Clement, Dana (Sharron) Clement, Mark (Kelly) Clement and Pat (Tonya) Clement; a sister, Betty Cornelison; brothers Harold Wessels and Connie Wessels; grandchildren Tara (Terry) Hicks, Tasha (Shane) Torrey, Danielle Clement, Lindsey Cement and Jacob Clement; and great-grandchildren Ariana, Hunter, and Gage Hicks.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband.

Services: No services are planned. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, crosswords, and puzzles. But most of all Shirley loved spending time with her family.

