Shirley Clement and Betty Cornelison

Shirley Clement, 84 passed away on July 29, 2019 and her sister, Betty Cornelison, 93 passed away on August 25, 2019. The two sisters did so much together over the years from traveling, to working at Maple Lanes Bowling Center at the same time. It was decided by their children that is was only right that we celebrate them at the same time with a joint service at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo on October 28 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to their family.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Cornelison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
