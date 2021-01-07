June 24, 1945-January 5, 2021

Shirley Caldwell, 75 of La Porte City, died Tuesday January 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 24, 1945 in California, Missouri, the daughter of Paul and Hazel Schenewerk—Kay. She married Joseph L. Caldwell on November 16, 1963, he preceded her in death on November 16, 1996. She worked as a custodian for Union Community Schools until her retirement in 2005. She was a member of Barclay Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Gleason and Roberta Caldwell both of La Porte City; 2 sons, Randy (Diane) Caldwell of La Porte City, and Ron Caldwell of Cedar Rapids; 5 grandchildren, Jayme (Randy) Van Brocklin of Independence, Dwain Caldwell of Cedar Falls, Sadie (Jared) Hansen of Carroll, Nathan (Jessica) Gleason of Omaha, Brayden Caldwell of La Porte City; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother Steven Kay; granddaughter Elicia Caldwell; and 2 great-granddaughters.

Public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the La Porte City Funeral Home. Private Family services will be held at Barclay Presbyterian Church with burial in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.