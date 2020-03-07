Shirley C. Hedrington
Shirley C. Hedrington

Shirley Hedrington

Shirley Hedrington

(1936-2020)

LA PORTE CITY -- Shirley C. Hedrington, 83, of La Porte City, died Thursday, March 5, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born April 21, 1936, in Beloit, Wis., daughter of Ralph and Dora Magill Busjahn. She attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married L. “Pat” Hedrington Jr. on Oct. 4, 1952, at St. Jude's Rectory in Beloit, Wis. He died Oct. 2, 2019.

Shirley was a homemaker and worked as a beautician at KJ and Company. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

Survivors: four sons, Jeff of Davenport, Michael of La Porte City, Matthew of La Porte City, and Joseph (Dolly) of The Colony, Texas; three daughters, Jeri Hedrington of Cedar Falls, Jeanne (Gary) Spettel of Rochester, Minn., and Maureen (Todd) Meyer of Wellsburg; 10 grandchildren, Holly, Zach, Nikki, Keith, Amelita, Ampy, Steven, Nina, Jordan and Cody; 10 great-grandchildren, Hope, T.J., Tanner, Hudson, Bennett, Lance, Isaac, Angelene, Claire and Arthur; a sister, Barbara (Duane) Gretschmann of Darien, Wis.; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Busjahn of Beloit, Wis., and Anita Riphahn of Cambria, Wis.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, David Busjahn.

Private Family Services: will be held at a later date with inurnment in the West View Cemetery. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (319) 342-3131.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Care Initiatives Hospice 6915 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

