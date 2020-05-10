OELWEIN -- Shirley Burco, 86, a longtime resident of Oelwein, ran to meet The Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She didn't look back. Drive-thru viewings, for the passengers of one car at a time, are scheduled for Friday, May 15th from Noon - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 16th from 9:00 a.m. - Noon at Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein.

A Drive-In Funeral is scheduled to begin at Noon Saturday, May 16th with Pastor Michael Holmen officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service with immediate family members only allowed at the gravesite, for safety. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mayo Clinic for Lewy Body Dementia Research. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.