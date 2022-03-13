September 16, 1926-March 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Shirley Anne Kern, 95, of Waterloo passed away on March 3, 2022 at NewAldaya in Cedar Falls. She was born September 16, 1926 near Marshalltown, IA the daughter of Stewart and Lillie Mae (Bueche) Antle. Shirley attended country school and graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1944. On November 3, 1945, she married Harold Weidner. She was later divorced. On July 27, 1964, she married Byron Kern in Preston, MN. They lived on a farm near Hudson for 27 years.

Shirley is survived by her 2 children; Mike (Michelle) Weidner and Denise (Bill) Clapp; 2 step sons Bill (Raetta) Kern and Jeff (Megan) Kern; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 8 step great grandchildren, and 1 step great, great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, Dennis in 1949 and Jonathan in 1968; a sister, Twyla Thorson and a brother, Howard Antle.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 10:00 AM. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com