WATERLOO-Shirley “Anne” Hansen was born on March 12, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wendell and Pauline (Paxton) Howard. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Traer-Clutier Community High School in 1963. She was married to Michael Eighmey. Three children were born to this union. Anne and Michael later divorced. On May 20, 1994, she was united in marriage to Duane Hansen. Anne worked for Parkview Garden Nursing Home, Kleen Maid Bakery, Ebert Chiropractic Clinic, and was also a fulltime mother. She enjoyed reading, sewing, playing piano, singing, gardening, playing Bingo, wordfinds, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was very active at Hagerman Baptist Church where she played the piano. Anne died at the age of 77 on July 7, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Duane. Anne is survived by three children, Pam (Scott) Benner of Fredericksburg, Tom Eighmey of Waterloo, and David Eighmey of Marshall, North Carolina; a sister, Karol McKinley of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Catelyn Dickman of Waukee, Carter Miller of Waterloo, Harrison Eighmey of Ames, Meredith Eighmey of Iowa City, and Jacob, Jason, and Adam Eighmey all of Marshall, North Carolina; and three great grandchildren, Weston, Mason, and Brooks Dickman of Waukee. The funeral will be on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Hagerman Baptist Church. The visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. The burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.