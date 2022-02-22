May 13, 1936-February 20, 2022

WATERLOO-Shirley Ann Rouse, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 20, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born May 13, 1936, in Chickasaw County, the daughter of William and Anna Krall Voyek. She married Ward Rouse on May 22, 1956, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2019.

Shirley was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with family.

Survivors include: her daughters, Denise (Brian Akers) Elliott of Houston, TX., and Holly Rouse of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her siblings, Gladys Slaughter of Evansdale, Richard (Kay) Voyek of Branson, MO, and George (Jan) Voyek of Hudson.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughters, Corinne Rouse and Michelle “Shelly” Ramsey; her siblings, William “Bill” Voyek, Irene Angell, Sandy Sanderson, Frank Voyek, and Edward Voyek.

Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date to be detemined. Public visitation one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

