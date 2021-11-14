CENTERVILLE-Shirley Ann Patmore, 89, of Centerville, formerly of Waterloo, died at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born August 28, 1932, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Harm B. Sr. and Maggie J. Evers Wildebuer. She married Carl A. Patmore on December 27, 1952, in Cedar Rapids; he died May 1, 2014. Shirley worked at Powers Manufacturing as a seamstress for 42 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Shirley enjoyed flower gardening and being a Mom and Grandma. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Denise (Frank) Leider of Polk City‚ FL and Terri Zauptal of Centerville; four grandchildren: Eric Zaputil, Chad (Megan) Zaputil, Raquel Zaputil and Heather Shanahan; three great-grandchildren, Julie Zaputil, Bella Shanahan and Patrick Shanahan; and two sisters, Esther (Russell) Boss of Waterloo, and Betty Schwantes of Cedar Falls. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; a daughter, Elizabeth Shanahan; great grandson, Sonny Marshall Zaputil; 4 brothers, Harm Jr., Bennie, Lester and Harley Wildebuer; and 3 sisters, Evelyn Wildebuer, Gertrude Huffman and Genevieve Weber. No services are planned at this time. Private inurnment at Waterloo Cemetery.