Shirley Ann Olson

She was director of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs for 25 Years at Hawkeye Community College and was a member of all the financial Organizations where State and National Professionals attended for 20 Years. She held many offices and positions. She was a Health, Accident and Life Insurance Agent since March 1997. She was a founding member of the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Waterloo since its inception. She was a member of The Legion Club, Moose Club, and enjoyed the Senior Center in La Porte City and Congregate Meals and Auxiliary in Washburn, Iowa. She attended St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn. Shirley also served on Consumer Credit Counseling Board for three terms.