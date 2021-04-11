Shirley Ann (Olson) Perl

December 4, 1937-February 12, 2021
Shirley Ann Olson was born on December 4, 1937 in Clarks Grove, MN to Albert and Bernice (Dilley) Olson. She lost her battle to cancer after a very strong fight on February 12th, 2021.
She graduated from Lyle High School in 1956, also Stefan Modeling School in St. Paul, MN, Strayer Junior Business College in Washington D.C. and attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. and UNI in Cedar Falls, IA.
She married David Perl and they later divorced.
She was director of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs for 25 Years at Hawkeye Community College and was a member of all the financial Organizations where State and National Professionals attended for 20 Years. She held many offices and positions. She was a Health, Accident and Life Insurance Agent since March 1997. She was a founding member of the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Waterloo since its inception. She was a member of The Legion Club, Moose Club, and enjoyed the Senior Center in La Porte City and Congregate Meals and Auxiliary in Washburn, Iowa. She attended St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn. Shirley also served on Consumer Credit Counseling Board for three terms.
Shirley is preceeded in death by her Parents and Ruby a sister. She’s survived by her sisters, Betty Getz (AZ) and Carol Larrabee (CO); nephews and nieces, David Getz, Dan Getz, Tamra Larrabee, Grace Larrabee, Tacie Larrabee and Michelle Larrabee-Ray; their children and grandchildren; and many cousins.
No services at her request and final resting Place at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN.
