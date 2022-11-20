November 16, 2022

Shirley Ann (Moeller) Huck, 86, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM on Friday, November 25th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to Bremer County 4-H, St John Lutheran Church in Sumner, SEMS, or the Readlyn Community Library. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Shirley’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Shirley is survived by her children, Ed Huck of Onalaska, Wisconsin and his children, Matthew Huck and Amber Huck and her daughter, Jennifer Huck, Lesley (Darla) Huck of San Antonio, Texas and their children, Lesley III (Mayra) Huck, and their children Oliver, Audry, and Hailey, Andrew (Mona Min) Huck and their son, Anderson, and Heidi (David) Cook and their daughters, Helena and Penelope, and Carolyn (Rick) Ramirez of Corpus Christi, Texas and their daughter, Abbigail (Rey) Puente; sister, Marjean (Fred) Huehbner of Sumner; brother-in-law, Clarence (Rosemary) Huck of Waverly; and sister-in-law, Ann (Duane) Bahlman of Waverly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Irene Moeller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lesley and Gladys Huck; husband, Eugene Huck on January 8, 2021; brother, David Guhlow; sister-in-law, Betty (Chuck) Struck; and brother-in-law, Larry Huck.