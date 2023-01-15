December 17, 1935-January 12, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley Ann Hiller, 87, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday, January 12 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

Shirley was born December 17, 1935 in Hutchinson, Kan., daughter of Lester and Bessie Ridge Simpson. She married Robert Hiller on June 2, 1953 in Hutchinson, Kan. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Hutchinson Senior High School on May 28, 1953 and was employed in the office at Weyerhauser Paper, retiring in 1997.

Shirley was a very social person, enjoying card club with the girls and bowling with her friends. She enjoyed feeding the birds, flower gardening, quilting and traveling both to Hawaii and Germany. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Darryl Osborn) Brissette of Cedar Falls; a son, Brian (Kris) Hiller of Smith Center, Kan.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Ashley) Howard, Shannon (Bryan) Eustice, Eric (Carrie Watson) Hiller, Heather Hiller, Zack (Dena) Hiller and Justin Brissette; nine great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Emily, Carter, Treston, Andi, Kendall, Albee, Caleb and Katie.

Preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, John “Matt” (Joanne) Hiller; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherri (Wilbur) Hiller-Beckner; and two sisters, Dixie (Maury) Link and Sandra “Sonnie” Gross.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 16 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for an hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.