July 5, 1939-March 17, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Shirley Ann Harris, 82, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-West, Independence, IA.

Shirley was born on July 5, 1939, in Independence, IA, the daughter of Donald and Neva Mae (Mulford) Arnold. Her first school years were at the country school by her parent’s farm northwest of Winthrop. She was a 1957 graduate of Winthrop High School and enjoyed her years in 4-H.

She married Dean E. Harris at St. Patrick’s Church in Winthrop, IA on May 23, 1959. They lived around the Aurora, Winthrop area where she raised their two children. Shirley worked hard as a farmhand raising baby pigs for several area farmers. She also enjoyed her time as a reporter for the Winthrop News, working for the Winthrop Veterinary Clinic and as a clerk in several convenient stores. In her retirement years, she served as a caregiver for several elderly family members and cherished her time with them all, especially her aunt Donna Lillie.

Shirley loved researching family history and keeping the family archives of photos and stories. She was a defender of the defenseless and was known for taking in all sorts of stray animals including raccoons and skunks. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and hearing about all of their “little people” and making sure she had candy and snacks for them. She enjoyed making things and was known for her crafting abilities. She loved line dancing to country-western music and danced her way across NE Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

She is survived by a son, Terry (Connie) Harris, Monmouth, IA, a daughter Christina (Marvin) Hermsen of Jesup, IA. Five granddaughters, Stephanie (David) Muters, Marion, IA, Amanda (Will) Holland, Clarence, IA, Kimberly (Harry) Bird, Jesup, IA, Katherine (Zack Johnson) Hermsen, Waterloo, IA, Shelby (Joseph) Walker, Malcom, IA. Eight great-grandchildren—Braedyn Muters, Hallie and Brittney Holland, Keira, Kylie and Huxley Bird, Miles Krieger, and Isabelle Walker. Two brothers Eldon (Rhonda) Arnold, Aurora, IA and Kenneth (Mary) Arnold, Pilot Mound, IA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean in 1986, her parents Donald and Neva Mae Arnold, and her sister Mildred in infancy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home, Independence, IA, with inurnment at Fremont Cemetery, in Winthrop IA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to a charity of your choice.

