WATERLOO-Shirley Ann Galanits was born on September 22, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of Edwin and Anna (Messerschmidt) Peterson. She attended schools in Cotton and Duluth and worked in the blood bank at the Duluth Hospital. On December 29, 1962, Shirley was united in marriage to Steve Galanits in Duluth. The couple moved to Cedar Rapids and then Minneapolis before settling in Waterloo. Shirley was a cook for Byron Avenue Preschool and then worked as a proofreader for the printing company, Professional Office Services for 24 years. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, gathering with friends and family around food, entertaining, playing cards, and reading. Shirley also mastered Hungarian cooking without recipes. Most importantly, she was all about her family. Shirley died at the age of 85 on August 7, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Peterson. Shirley is survived by her husband, 4 sons, John, Richard, David (Terri), and James (Michelle) Galanits; 7 grandchildren, Whitney, Kayla, Jonah, Nicole, Logan, Jon, and McKenna; 8 great grandchildren; 2 nieces; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Peterson. Funeral arrangements are pending. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church. For the safety of everyone, masks will be required unless when eating.