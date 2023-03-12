September 14, 1932-March 7, 2023

WAVERLY—Shirley A. Freeman, 90, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly. Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice at www.unitypoint.org/homecare/make-a-donation.aspx or the Izaak Walton League of America at www.iwla.org/home/support-our-second-century. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Shirley was born on September 14, 1932, near Atalissa, Iowa, the second of six children of George Washington and Gladys Barbara (Schafnit) Morrison. She married Donald Carl Freeman on December 25, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine.

Shirley was a graduate of Atalissa High School. Her passion for art, keen eye for fashion and design, ability to connect with people, and competitive drive were threads woven throughout the fabric of her life. She helped administer the Waverly summer arts and crafts program and taught art at Lutheran Children’s Home (Bremwood). She then became the parts manager at Kirkie’s Implement, developing contacts with farmers and families throughout Bremer County. That experience was a springboard to her successful career as an insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance. During her distinguished 22-year career, she received numerous sales awards, including Farm Bureau Hall of Fame in 1997. With Don, they operated Freeman Photography where her attention to detail and fashion sense were indispensable. She was also active with Don in the local and national chapters of the Izaak Walton League, Shirley serving as Treasurer for the Endowment Board for the national organization.

She and Don enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad and entertaining with family and friends. Shirley was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Don, four children, Craig Freeman (Jane) of Lawrence, Kansas, Pamela Okland (Mark) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Steven Freeman (Catharine) of Waverly, and Scott Freeman (Martha) of Urbandale, Iowa, three grandchildren, Johnna Wise (Bryson) of Fort Collins, Zachary Okland (Kayla) of Fort Collins, and Lacey Fleming (Matt) of Loveland, Colorado, four great-grandchildren, Logan Wise, Stefan Wise, Micaiah Wise, and Everly Fleming, and a sister, Marilyn James of Clive. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard ‘Dick’ Morrison and George Fredrick Morrison; and two sisters, Janice Schneckloth and Doris Yerington.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187