LA PORTE CITY -- Shirley Ann Dutler, 93, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, March 3, at Care Initiatives La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Burt, daughter of Ira and Elva (Fox) Hansen. Shirley married Lloyd R. Dutler on Feb. 3, 1947, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He died on Sept. 3, 2018.
Shirley graduated from Burt High School and Pitze's School of Beauty in Waterloo. She was a hairstylist for many years and a bookkeeper at Lloyd's DX Station in La Porte City. She was a member of American Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star.
Survivors: two sons, Kim (Nancy) Dutler of Cedar Falls and Kevin (Cheryl) Dutler of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Shelly (Soren) Anderson, Christy (Rory) Riggle, David (Carrie) Dutler and Justin Dutler; five great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, 10 stepgreat-grandchildren and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, James Hansen and Ira Hansen Jr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation is an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: to the church.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Shirley and Lloyd enjoyed golfing, bicycling, boating and traveling together.
