January 28, 1943-February 23, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley Ann Dumer, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 28, 1943, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Norma Chase Troupe. Shirley graduated from North High School, West Union in 1962. On June 6, 1964, she married John Dumer in Ossian, Iowa. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Palmer Memorial Hospital in West Union, a housekeeper at the Cedar Falls Motel, and in the housekeepingaundry department at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home before retiring.

Shirley is survived by: her husband, five children, Joseph (Merrijo) Dumer of Evansdale, Teresa Dumer of Waterloo, Peter Dumer of Marshalltown, Kurt Dumer of Adel, and Kris Taylor of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Sandra Lockard of Waterloo and Jo Ann Lentz of Cedar Falls; ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents and a grandson, Brandon Smith.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.