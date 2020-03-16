CEDAR FALLS -- Shirley Ann Davis, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at Thuesen Cottage at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls. In response to the protocols recommended by the CDC due to the coronavirus, the family of Shirley Davis has decided to cancel their public visitation on Tuesday, March 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be one hour of public visitation prior to the mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.