CEDAR FALLS -- Shirley Ann Davis, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at Thuesen Cottage at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls. In response to the protocols recommended by the CDC due to the coronavirus, the family of Shirley Davis has decided to cancel their public visitation on Tuesday, March 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be one hour of public visitation prior to the mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Service information
Mar 17
Rosary
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 17
Vigil Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Mar 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
705 Main St
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
705 Main St
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Mar 18
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
