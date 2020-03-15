(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Ann Davis, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at Thuesen Cottage at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.
She was born July 17, 1927, in Waverly, daughter of Joseph Nicholas and Alice Caroline (Rhode) Anhalt. She married Arthur L. Davis on May 2, 1951, in Fort Lawton, Wash. He died Nov. 3, 2010.
Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1945. She helped her parents on the farm, and was a homemaker. Shirley was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church, helping at funeral and school luncheons and the Fall Festival, as well as a founding member of the Teddy Bear Round-up.
Survived by: three daughters, Sheila (Jack) Mixdorf of Fort Myers, Fla., and Nancy (Mark) Miller and Lisa (Joe) Sevcik, all of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brad (Shirley) Davis of Lamont and Scott (Wendy) Davis of Fort Myers, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ardith Allison of Lincoln, Neb., and LaVonne Birge of Omaha, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Brenda Jane Davis; three brothers, James, Roger and Dick Anhalt; and a sister, Isabelle Johnston.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil, and will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be designated to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her life. Though her family will miss her, they celebrate her reunion with her beloved Art, her infant daughter Brenda Jane Davis, and her loving Lord and Savior.
