(1927-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Ann Davis, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at Thuesen Cottage at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.

She was born July 17, 1927, in Waverly, daughter of Joseph Nicholas and Alice Caroline (Rhode) Anhalt. She married Arthur L. Davis on May 2, 1951, in Fort Lawton, Wash. He died Nov. 3, 2010.

Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1945. She helped her parents on the farm, and was a homemaker. Shirley was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church, helping at funeral and school luncheons and the Fall Festival, as well as a founding member of the Teddy Bear Round-up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: three daughters, Sheila (Jack) Mixdorf of Fort Myers, Fla., and Nancy (Mark) Miller and Lisa (Joe) Sevcik, all of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brad (Shirley) Davis of Lamont and Scott (Wendy) Davis of Fort Myers, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ardith Allison of Lincoln, Neb., and LaVonne Birge of Omaha, Neb.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Brenda Jane Davis; three brothers, James, Roger and Dick Anhalt; and a sister, Isabelle Johnston.