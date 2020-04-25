(1936-3030)
WAVERLY — Shirley Ann Crawford, 83, of Waverly, died Friday, April 24, at her son’s home in Waverly following a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Laurence and Norma (Boesen) Bantz. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. On Aug. 7, 1955, she married Calvin Crawford at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly.
She was employed with L.F. Bantz Plumbing and Heating from 1951-1961, Black Hawk Publishing from 1979-1983 and CUNA Life Insurance from 1993 until her retirement in 1995. Calvin died April 21, 1994.
Shirley was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survivors: a son, James (Kathy) Crawford of Waverly; two daughters, Kimberline (John) Endelman of Shell Rock and Tammeline (Paul) Shaw of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Calvin; two daughters, Bernadine and Jacquiline Crawford; and a grandson, Ryan Endelman.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Private family services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials: to Heritage United Methodist Church or the family.
www.kaisercorson.com
She was affectionately known as the “Card Lady,” sending birthday, anniversary and other cards to countless people over the years. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and making folks happy. Above all, the time spent with her friends and family were most important to her.
