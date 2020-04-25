× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY — Shirley Ann Crawford, 83, of Waverly, died Friday, April 24, at her son’s home in Waverly following a lengthy illness.

She was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Laurence and Norma (Boesen) Bantz. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. On Aug. 7, 1955, she married Calvin Crawford at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly.

She was employed with L.F. Bantz Plumbing and Heating from 1951-1961, Black Hawk Publishing from 1979-1983 and CUNA Life Insurance from 1993 until her retirement in 1995. Calvin died April 21, 1994.

Shirley was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Survivors: a son, James (Kathy) Crawford of Waverly; two daughters, Kimberline (John) Endelman of Shell Rock and Tammeline (Paul) Shaw of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Calvin; two daughters, Bernadine and Jacquiline Crawford; and a grandson, Ryan Endelman.