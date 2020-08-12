× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Shirley Ann Busch, 84, of Chanhassen, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque and Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at their home at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen.

She was born March 13, 1936 in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Andrew and Helen (Schultz) Hansen. She married Charles Busch on June 5, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Survived by: her husband of Chanhassen; five daughters: Dana Busch of Chanhassen, Lisa (David) Fisher of Minneapolis, MN, Laurie Busch of Minnetrista, MN, Dawn (Jim) Pitts of Las Vegas, NV, and Debra (Dan) Schultz of Manchester; a son, Chuck (Veronica) Busch of Johnston, IA; eight grandchildren: Isabel Busch, Daniel, Bradley, and Brianna Fisher, Melinda and Austin Busch, Christina (Jordan) Rodriguez, and Chad (Ana) Pitts; three great grandchildren, Sophia Busch, Sadie and Jamison Rodriguez

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14th at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

