March 4, 1931-February 1, 2021

Shirley Alberta Elsberry died February 1, 2021 at the Western Home in Cedar Falls from COVID and Alzheimers. She was born March 4, 1931 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Howell) Van Sickle. She graduated from West High and was a cheerleader while in high school. On January 15, 1950 Shirley married Chuck Elsberry in Waterloo.

Shirley worked and retired as a retail clerk at JC Penney’s in the baby department. She and Chuck were avid campers in Weslaco, Texas during the winter. Shirley really enjoyed working at the Grand Teton National Park too. She also loved the Isle Casino in Waterloo, liked the occasional beer and was loved by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Chuck Elsberry, daughter, Linda Fortune; son, Mike Elsberry; son-in-law, Steve Pape; brothers, Bob and Buster Van Sickle; and sisters, Betty Strumpel and Juanita Bowman. Shirley is survived by a daughter Peggy (Greg) Kohls of Waterloo; 8 grandchildren, Ben Pape of Waterloo, Abby Stearns of North Vernon, IN, Shane Fortune of Ann Arbor, MI, Nicki Kramer of Cedar Rapids, Jon Fortune of Cedar Rapids, Nathan, Amber, and Jeremy Berryman all of Waterloo; 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild that was born in December, a sister, Alice Reiter of Bartels in Waverly, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 6th at 10:30 AM at the Hammond Avenue Brethren Church with a visitation on Friday, February 5th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, both in Waterloo. Memorials can be directed to the Thuesen Cottage of the Western Home in Cedar Falls. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com