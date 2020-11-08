Shirley A. (Waterman)Quinn

July 31, 1932-November 2, 2020

Shirley Ann (Waterman) Quinn was born on July 31, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa, the

daughter of Raymond and Opal (Green) Waterman. Shirley grew up in various parts of

Iowa, moving with her father’s construction jobs. She graduated from the Cosgrove

Consolidated High School with only nine students in her graduating class. She took a job

after high school in Des Moines as a secretary and bookkeeper later moving to

Waterloo where she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Quinn. Theirs was a whirlwind

courtship and after a few weeks they were married on July 7, 1952 in Marshalltown,

Iowa. It happened so quickly people questioned that it would last but last it did for 63

years until Jim’s death in December of 2015. While Jim served overseas in the Air

Force during the Korean War, Shirley lived with her parents in Evansdale. She suffered

through the loss of their twin sons while Jim was overseas. They made their home first