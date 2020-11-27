Shirley A. (Waterman) Quinn

July 31, 1932-November 2, 2020
Shirley Ann (Waterman) Quinn was born on July 31, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Opal (Green) Waterman. Shirley grew up in various parts of Iowa, moving with her father’s construction jobs. She graduated from the Cosgrove Consolidated High School with only nine students in her graduating class. She took a job after high school in Des Moines as a secretary and bookkeeper later moving to Waterloo where she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Quinn.
Theirs was a whirlwind courtship and after a few weeks they were married on July 7, 1952 in Marshalltown, Iowa. It happened so quickly people questioned that it would last but last it did for 63 years until Jim’s death in December of 2015. While Jim served overseas in the Air Force during the Korean War, Shirley lived with her parents in Evansdale. She suffered through the loss of their twin sons while Jim was overseas. They made their home first in Evansdale and then Waterloo after Jim left the service. Shirley worked part time as a bookkeeper, enjoyed her bowling leagues, camping, traveling, time with friends and her family, and doting on her grandchildren. They shared a love of flying and owned a small plane, flying often to visit family in Kansas and vacations with friends to many places.
Shirley was on her way to her own pilot’s license having completed her solo flights and cross country until she found that they were expecting their youngest daughter.
Throughout her life Shirley loved music, dancing and socializing. After their retirement they enjoyed winters in Texas and trips to Branson with her sisters and their husbands.
She had a steadfast faith in our Lord and faced trials and suffering after the death of her husband, but she faced them all bravely with that beautiful smile on her face.
Shirley died at the age of 88 on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Marshalltown, Iowa. She is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Saunders of Vinton, Leasa (Brian) Killeaney of Little Falls, Minnesota, and Lori Quinn of Blue Diamond, Nevada. Sisters, Bette Wilson of Laurel, Donna Sietmann of Marshalltown, Sharon Schnathorst of Laurel, and Patty (LeRoy) DeGraw of Beacon Hills, Connecticut. Grandchildren, Michael Saunders, Jennifer Bastien, Jeff Konicek, Jessica Konicek, Christopher Ridder, Dalton Bennett, and Dillon Bennett. Great Grandchildren, Zach and Kailey Saunders, Catherine Hurley, Olivia and Cynthia Konicek. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents; twin sons James L. and Ronald L Quinn; and brothers-in-law Richard Sietmann and Carlton Schnathorst.
Shirley was interred in Buckingham Cemetery, rural Traer, Iowa, next to her husband.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
