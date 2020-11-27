Shirley A. (Waterman) Quinn

Shirley Ann (Waterman) Quinn was born on July 31, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Opal (Green) Waterman. Shirley grew up in various parts of Iowa, moving with her father’s construction jobs. She graduated from the Cosgrove Consolidated High School with only nine students in her graduating class. She took a job after high school in Des Moines as a secretary and bookkeeper later moving to Waterloo where she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Quinn.

Theirs was a whirlwind courtship and after a few weeks they were married on July 7, 1952 in Marshalltown, Iowa. It happened so quickly people questioned that it would last but last it did for 63 years until Jim’s death in December of 2015. While Jim served overseas in the Air Force during the Korean War, Shirley lived with her parents in Evansdale. She suffered through the loss of their twin sons while Jim was overseas. They made their home first in Evansdale and then Waterloo after Jim left the service. Shirley worked part time as a bookkeeper, enjoyed her bowling leagues, camping, traveling, time with friends and her family, and doting on her grandchildren. They shared a love of flying and owned a small plane, flying often to visit family in Kansas and vacations with friends to many places.