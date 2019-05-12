Shirley A. Stacey

(1944-2019)
WATERLOO — Shirley Ann Stacey, 75, of Eldon and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 9, at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Wapello County, daughter of Cleo and Wilma Durham Davis. She married Junior Brimmer in Independence. They later divorced.
She graduated from Eldon High School. Shirley worked as head of housekeeping for several hospitals in the area, eventually retiring from Covenant Hospital in Waterloo. After retirement, she returned to Eldon where she served on the Eldon City Council, G.A.T.E, as the mayor of Eldon and president of the fair board. She also worked at Casey’s General Store in Eldon.
Survived by: her children, Karen Knight of Waterloo, Brian Brimmer of Evansdale, Kathy (Chuck) Corcoran of Waterloo and Kim (Neil) Ames of Evansdale; three brothers, Raymond (Jane) Davis and Gaylord (Barbara) Davis, both of Eldon, and Bob (Marcia) Davis of Dubuque; two sisters, Ethe May Liles of Florida and Bonnie (Emmett) Overturf of Batavia; a brother-in-law, Harold (Emelia Weltch) Liles of Eldon; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Maxine Liles, Carol Liles and Jean Brimmer; a brother-in-law, Carl Waller; and a son-in-law, Terry Knight.
Services: As were her wishes, her body has been cremated. A visitation and time to share stories will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Living Hope Bible Church in Eldon.
Memorial contributions: to help with final expenses may be directed to Cranston Family Funeral Home and mailed to P.O. Box 10, Eldon 52554.
Condolences may be left at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her family, the town of Eldon, and the many friends that she made along the way.
