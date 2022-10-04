May 13, 1935-October 1, 2022

GILBERTVILLE-Shirley A Schmitz, 87, of Gilbertville passed peacefully Saturday, October 1st of natural causes at the Western Homes Thuesen Cottage surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 13, 1935 in Allentown, PA to Russell and Ella (Riffert) Paules. She was raised and graduated from high school in her beloved Linwood, NJ. Growing up, she loved spending her summers on the Jersey shore, strolling the boardwalk and enjoying life on the beach.

She was crowned Miss Linwood 1951. On October 16, 1954 she married Melvin (Sonny) Schmitz in Somers Point, NJ and then moved to Iowa, where they raised their family. Always a devoted wife and mother, she also managed to volunteer at the Red Cross, Cattle Congress for the Noodle Nook in support of the AMVETS and deliver Meals on Wheels. She was very involved in her church and sang in the choir for many years.

Survived by her 5 children, Diane (Mike) Robert of Waterloo; Steve (Linda Girsch) of Waterloo; Scott (Elaine) of San Tan Valley, AZ; Gail (Keith) Tripp of Joshua, TX; Linda Harris of Gilbertville; her grandchildren, Bethany and Caitlyn Robert; Tyler (Breanna) Schmitz; Ross and Dana Foulk and Brooke Harris, and 5 great grand children.

Preceded in death by her husband in 1988, her parents, sisters-in-law Beverly Youngblut, Claudette Webber and brother-in-law Norman Youngblut.

Services: Public visitation from 4-7 pm Wednesday, October 5 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Home, 300 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo with a Rosary at 4 pm. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am, Thursday, October 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville and burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the American Red Cross or American Diabetes Assn.

