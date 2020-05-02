Shirley A. Newsom

(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Shirley Ann Newsom, 92, of Waterloo, died April 28 at Friendship Village.
She was born July 9, 1927, in Elgin, daughter of Charles and Edith (Alton) Wander. She grew up near Clermont and graduated from West Union High School and then went to Gates Business College. On Nov. 28, 1952, she married Wesley Charles Newsom in West Union. He died Nov. 13, 1984. Shirley worked as a secretary for Interstate Power Co., Construction Machinery, Rath’s, and Linden United Methodist Church.
She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church and volunteered at Windsor Nursing Home.
Survivors: two sons, Darrell (Fran) Newsom of Waterloo and Craig Newsom of Carlinville, Ill.; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Evangeline; a niece, Donna Hammer; and a nephew, David Kleppe.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Dorothy Kleppe; and a nephew, Duane Kleppe.
Services: Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at at www.overtonservice.com.
She enjoyed knitting, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
