(1936—2020)
Shirley A. Lampe, 83, of Sumner, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner with Pastor Brian Boehmler officiating. Burial will follow in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner.
A public visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner.
Shirley was born on September 28, 1936 to LaVerne and Ethel (Madden) Waterman. She graduated from Sumner High School, where she participated in cheerleading and twirled baton for the marching band. After high school, Shirley organized most of her class reunions.
She was united in marriage to Lavern Lampe on October 17th, 1954 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Sumner. Four Children were born to this union.
Shirley worked at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner as a Physical Therapy Assistant for many years. She served on the board as president of the Memories are Forever Museum in Sumner. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Sumner, Junior Woman’s Club, Junior Progressive Club, Civic Club, the “Honkers” card club and Red Hat Ladies.
Shirley enjoyed her children/grandchildren, dogs, flowers, birds and sunsets. She also loved to watch what she called “her Hawkeyes” and tried to watch every game. She made the best potato salad. She was also active in the bowling league and enjoyed golf.
She is survived by her four children, Lori Frisch of Sumner, Lynda (Terry) McGinnity of Middleton, Wisconsin, Mike (Wendy) Lampe of Windsor, Colorado, and Brad (Sonja) Lampe of Sumner; grandchildren, Traci Frisch, Cynthia (Aaron) Westra, Kari (Aaron) Goninen,
Kacie McGinnity, Conor McGinnity, Ryan Lampe, Shelly Silas, Cameron Lampe, Rece Lampe, Kelyann Lampe and Abbey Lampe. She has four great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents. son-in-law, Paul Frisch, a granddaughter, Lore Sanchez, two grandsons, David and Mark Frisch and a brother Stanley (Mary) Waterman.
S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.
