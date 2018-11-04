CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Arlene Kirkle, 89, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, Nov. 1, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
She was born Feb. 20, 1929, in Cedar Falls, daughter of David and Edith (Morgan) Tiller. She married Robert E. Kirkle on Jan. 6, 1952, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. He died May 28, 1979.
Shirley graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1946. She worked as a homemaker.
Survived by: four sons, David (Barb) Kirkle of Cedar Falls, Dan (Kari) Kirkle of Pilot Point, Texas, Timothy (Julie) Kirkle of Cedar Falls, and Thomas (Sue) Kirkle of Saint Joseph, Mo.; one daughter, Kathleen (John) Miller of Taylor Ridge, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Miriam, Sarah, Josh, Katie, Jason, Kellee, Rebecca, Jacob and Jessica; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Clayton Tiller; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Tiller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Washington Chapel Cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Shirley was the Grand Marshal of the My Waterloo Days 150th birthday celebration parade, as the descendant of Washington and Mary (Melrose) Hanna, founders of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.