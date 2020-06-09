(1937-2020)
FAIRBANK — Shirley A. Holub, 82, of Fairbank, formerly of Oran, died Monday, June 8, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Shirley Ann Lee was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Fayette County, the daughter of Newton and Florence (King) Lee. She graduated from Hawkeye High School. On May 30, 1956, she married Edward H. Holub in Dubuque. He died May 9, 1997. Shirley was employed at Four Roads Inn and Edgeton Hardware. She was a member of the Fairbank United Methodist Church.
Survivors: her children, Larry (Nancy) Holub of Fairbank, Lee (Julia) Holub of Fairbank and Karen Fraser of Clermont; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Randall of Oelwein.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sisters; and three brothers.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hill Memorial Gardens in Oelwein. Social distancing will be required and masks are suggested. The service will be limited to 75 people. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Call (800) 765-1437 if you plan to attend the service.
Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Shirley enjoyed collecting, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
