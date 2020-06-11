Shirley A. Garrison Reed

(1941-2020)
Shirley Ann Garrison Reed, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born eb. 2, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Frank Otis Garrison Jr. and Margurette Reasby Garrison. She married Charles Reed on Oct. 17, 1959. He died Sept. 17, 2012.
She was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo East High School and attended Hawkeye Tech. She worked at Logan Junior High and Allen Hospital, and later retired from Carnation (Swiss Valley). Shirley was a member of Payne AME Memorial Church and The Eastern Star Palestine Chapter 28.
Survivors: five daughters, Sherane Reed-Watson of Waterloo, Deanna Reed-Thompson (Christopher) of Los Angeles, Carol Winters and Tracy Crowley, both of Waterloo, and Carletta Brown (Wayne) of Atlanta; three sons, Dennis Reed (ex-spouse Linda) and Kelly Miller Sr., both of Waterloo, and Dion Reed (Renee) of Fairfield, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two sons, Joseph and Cedric.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Cathedral of Faith Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family at 2306 Clearview St., Waterloo.
Shirley volunteered her time to several churches, her community, and local events.
