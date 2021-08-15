January 26, 1964-August 8, 2021
WATERLOO-Shirl Lynn (Dimig) Hartson, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. The service will be live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Steet with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be available an hour before the funeral at the church.
Shirl Hartson was born January 26, 1964 in Battle Creek, daughter to Robert Lee Dimig and Jane (Henrich) Dimig. She grew up in Danbury, Iowa. She attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Maple Valley Community School, and University of Northern Iowa, BA in Human Services.
Shirl was united in marriage to Wesley Hartson November 26, 1988 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She then married Wesley in the Catholic Church on February 29, 1991 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. They have renewed their vows many times in the Little Brown Church though out the years. The last renewal of their vows was on August 4, 2021 by the Catholic Chaplain.
Shirl was very active in her elementary into high school years with 4-H. Through her 4-H experience, she was able to visit Chicago and Washington D.C. In high school she did school plays and competitions as a Mime.
Shirl worked at Goodwill in Waterloo, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, and helped out at Blessed Sacrament. She volunteered at Allen Hospital. She was the President for the American Legion Auxiliary in Cedar Falls. She attended Nationalization Ceremonies for new citizens as part of her duties with American Legion Auxiliary.
Shirl was a big believer of family. Even though Shirl and Wes did not have children of their own, their nieces and nephews were a big part of their lives. Shirl loved to sew, watch movies and spend time with Wes.
Shirl is a big advocate for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Shirl has been dealing with MS on a personal level for 39 years. She became group leader for the local support group for the National MS Society.
Survivors Shirl has left behind are: her husband, Wesley Hartson; five siblings, John (Beth) Dimig, Denise (Paul) Ruden, Diane (Jake) Ruden, Barbara (Chris) Zaugg and Joyce (Chris) Scriver; two sisters-in-law, Alice Hartson and Ranelda (Steve) Stough; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded into death by: her parents, Robert and Jane Dimig; her in-laws, Vernon Hartson and Marla Dralle; a brother, Tony (Robert) Dimig; a sister-in-law, Lorinda Arends: and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
