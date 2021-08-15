January 26, 1964-August 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Shirl Lynn (Dimig) Hartson, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. The service will be live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Steet with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be available an hour before the funeral at the church.

Shirl Hartson was born January 26, 1964 in Battle Creek, daughter to Robert Lee Dimig and Jane (Henrich) Dimig. She grew up in Danbury, Iowa. She attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Maple Valley Community School, and University of Northern Iowa, BA in Human Services.

Shirl was united in marriage to Wesley Hartson November 26, 1988 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She then married Wesley in the Catholic Church on February 29, 1991 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. They have renewed their vows many times in the Little Brown Church though out the years. The last renewal of their vows was on August 4, 2021 by the Catholic Chaplain.