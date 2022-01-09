Dec. 28, 1952-Jan. 4, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Sheryl “Sherry” Whiteman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 4, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
She was born December 28, 1952, in Waterloo, the daughter of Claude and Delores Smith Neith. She married Michael Whiteman on May 29, 1971 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale.
Sherry was employed in management at Wal Mart and Bonanza until her retirement.
Survivors include: her husband, Michael of Waterloo; her children, Scott Whiteman of Cedar Falls and Monica (Lonny) Schutte of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren; her brother, Jerry (Alice) Neith of Denver.
Preceded in death by: her parents and her brother, Larry Neith.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton. Public visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
