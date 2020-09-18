(1947-2020)
Sheryl S. Love, 72 of Gladbrook, formerly of Waterloo, died Tues., Sept. 15, 2020 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. She was born Oct. 17, 1947 in Waterloo, daughter of Vernon and Marilyn Carlyle-Iiams. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. Sheryl married Kenneth D. Love on January 15, 1971 in Waterloo, he preceded her in death in 2003. She ran her own in-home daycare and worked in the Cafeteria at Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo. Sheryl enjoyed reading and cooking.
Survivors include: daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Beenken of Buckingham; granddaughter, Skylar (Brady) Pearson of Traer; step-granddaughter, Dakota Beenken of Cedar Falls; great-grandson, James Sands of Cedar Falls; sister Kathy Penning of Dubuque; and brother Mark (Lori) Iiams of Waterloo. She was preceded by: her husband, son Ryan Love, and sister Pam Hoffman.
A public visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at Garden View Chapel 3655 Logan Ave Waterloo. The first hour reserved for the elderly and vulnerable. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorials directed to the family. Burial will be later at Garden of Memories Cemetery Waterloo. Visit www.kearnfuneralservice.com.
