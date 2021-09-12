Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt

November 25, 1934-August 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt, 86, who recently moved to Fort Worth, Texas and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 12, 2021. Shorty was born on November 25, 1934 to Arnold and Elda Kleinschmidt. On February 14, 1954 he married the love of his life, Marlys Yockstick. Together they raised five loving children (Julie, Jeannie, Jody, Jason and Jenny).

Shorty served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 at Presidio in San Francisco, California. Shorty was also a past Commander of the Waverly, Iowa AMVETS and worked 25 years at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. Shorty enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, the Chicago Cubs, watching professional football, and attending UNI Panther football games. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. Shorty was a servant of God and a member of New Day Christian Center in Evansdale, Iowa.