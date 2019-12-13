Sherry Raitt

(1947-2019)
EVANSDALE — Sherry E. Raitt, 72, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at her home.
She was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Vinton, daughter of Herman John and Josephine Marie (Tuttle) Kiesel. She married Terry Louis Raitt on Oct. 4, 1964, at the EUB Church in Vinton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2016.
Sherry attended Vinton-Garrison High School and Hawkeye Community College. She was a sales clerk at the Pronto Market in Evansdale for 10 years. She then worked as a medical transcriptionist for Cedar Valley Medical Specialty-Cardiology for 10 years.
She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale, where she served as a member of SPPRC, the Audit Committee and was the secretary for both United Methodist Women and the Administrative Council. Sherry was a member of the Evansdale Parks & Recreation Commission, also serving as secretary, and she was the manager at Deerwood Beach.
Survived by: a daughter, Chela M. (Rob) Henry of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Raitt-Peyton of Cedar Rapids and Candace Ricketts of Evansdale; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Raitt-Peyton, Isaiah and Malakhi Ricketts; a brother, Larry Kiesel of Burlington; two sisters, Pamela Petersen and Mary Swanger, both of Vinton; a brother-in-law, Tom (Heidi) Raitt of Illinois and a sister-in-law, Lynette (Doug) Brown of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews, including Gene Petersen of Vinton, Cody Burch of Des Moines, Kevin Benfer of Eagan, Minn., Debra Benfer of Des Moines, and Nick Raitt, Jake Jandt and Randi Von Wagoner, all of Illinois.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Shirley Benfer; and a niece, Vicki Schott.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Evansdale, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
