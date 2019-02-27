Try 1 month for 99¢
Sherry L. Rich

(1964-2019)

STOUT — Sherry L. Rich, 54, of Stout, died Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Grundy Care Center, Grundy Center, of Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born June 28, 1964, in Waterloo, daughter of Marvin E. and Sharon (Frank) Nissen. On Aug. 2, 1986, she married Joseph Allen Rich at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Sherry was a 1982 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She worked most of her life waitressing and then did embroidery work. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years.

Survived by: her husband; her children, Jay (Kylie Johnson) Rich of Nashville, Tenn., Casandra (Evan) Robertson of Des Moines and Amber Rich of Bend, Ore.; a sister, Laura Nissen; three brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Nissen of Pflugerville, Texas, Danny (Maryls) Nissen of Waterloo and Pete Nissen of Austin, Texas; and her granddogs, Tank, Hazel, Beau and Peaches.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Calvary Baptist Church, Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Dike Chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Sherry enjoyed craft projects, sewing and scrapbooking. She had a knack for making excellent pie crust, and strawberry rhubarb was often the favorite! During the fall, she loved traveling to enjoy the changing leaves and colors of Mother Nature. Her greatest joy was becoming a mother and raising her children.

