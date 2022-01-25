December 17, 1981-January 23, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Sherry Kay Hornung, 40, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born December 17, 1981, in Waterloo, the daughter of Matthew and Deborah Frost Schultz. She was a 2000 graduate of Dunkerton High School and received her BA in Accounting from UNI.

She married Grant Hornung on April 29, 2006, in Waterloo; they were later divorced. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.

Sherry most recently worked as an accountant at CBE Group.

She loved cooking, listening to music, reading, crafts, and especially making memories with her family.

Survived by: her parents; Matt and Deb Schultz of Waterloo; her fiancée, Nick Reans of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Klara Hornung of Cedar Falls, Ellie Reans of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Adam (Hannah) Schultz of Sumner, Andy Schultz of West Union; a nephew, Asher Schultz of Sumner; her maternal grandmother, Wilma Frost of Jesup; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her paternal grandparent, Harlan and Vera Schultz; maternal grandfather, Ron Frost; and three aunts, Bridget Schultz, Susie Schultz and Julie Wilson.

Service: will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with visitation from 4:00 until service time.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa, 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at lockefuneralservices.com